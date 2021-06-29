Springsteen (Photo: Anna Clary)

VIRGINIA BEACH native and Country artist ALANA SPRINGSTEEN got "the call" earlier this week from LUKE BRYAN via FACETIME to invite her to make her GRAND OLE OPRY debut on OCTOBER 18th (also her birthday). SPRINGSTEEN shared the news on social media, posting, “I’ve been waiting for this moment since I was little.

"There are so many videos of me when I was 9 playing a guitar that was bigger than me in the house I grew up in," she continued. “I’d put on shows for my parents and grandparents in VIRGINIA … We’d all pretend they were watching me on the GRAND OLE OPRY stage. Getting this FACETIME [from] LUKE was surreal. I was 10 when I saw him play 'Rain Is A Good Thing' at the OPRY. I had just taken a tour [with] my parents, and we got to watch the show [from] the pews onstage, which I thought was the coolest thing 🙂 It’s one of those moments that added fuel to the fire as I realized I wanted to chase this dream. After I hung up [with] LUKE, I called my parents and grandparents.”

See her full INSTAGRAM post here.

SPRINGSTEEN is signed with UTA for booking, EIGHTEEN COMPANY and SB PROJECTS for management, and WAREHOUSE WEST ENTERTAINMENT for publishing. She was named one of PANDORA's 2021 "Country Artists to Watch.”

