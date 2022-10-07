Spotify

SPOTIFY announced it will end the run of 10 of its original podcasts from the PARCAST and GIMLET studios starting in the next month, which will also result in layoffs.

THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER says GIMLET’s “How To Save A Planet,” “Crime Show,” and “Every Little Thing” will end, along with PARCAST’s “Medical Murders,” “Female Criminals,” “Crimes of Passion,” “Dictator,” “Mythology,” “Haunted Places,” “Urban Legends,” and “Horoscope Today” will all be canceled. It also reported that as much as 5% of original podcast staff will be laid off, while some others will be reassigned to different projects.

SPOTIFY continues to have more than 500 original and exclusive shows produced across its four in-house studios, which includes PARCAST, GIMLET, THE RINGER, and SPOTIFY STUDIOS.

« see more Net News