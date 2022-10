New Music Show Airs Sundays At 6p

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO XTRA-F (91X)/SAN DIEGO has fired up a new music show on SUNDAY nights at 6p called, "PLANET NU NU."

The one-hour show specialty show is programmed/hosted by APD/MD/middayer HILARY DONEUX.

Check out the PLANET NU NU playlists here.

« see more Net News