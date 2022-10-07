Mel Marshall (Picture: Alabama State University)

Police in MACON COUNTY, AL report that longtime ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY Non-Commercial WVAS (90.7)/MONTGOMERY morning show host MELVIN “MEL” MARSHALL was killed in a single vehicle car crash.

MARSHALL was one of the people who helped launch WVAS in 1983, and hosted the “MEL MARSHALL MORNING SHOW” for over 30 years. MARSHALL spent over 30 years as the station’s PD, and was the halftime show announcer for the ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY “Mighty Marching Hornets” band for 28 years.

MARSHALL, who graduated from TUSKEGEE UNIVERSITY and an ARMY veteran, was inducted into the ALABAMA BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME in 2013.

ASU President Dr. QUINTON T. ROSS, JR. said, “MEL MARSHALL was a broadcasting legend in this area. I recall listening to MEL during my college years at ASU, and there really was no other voice like his. We are grateful for his contributions to the industry and for his work with ASU’s student interns over the years. His voice and his radio presence will be greatly missed.”

« see more Net News