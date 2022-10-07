Middays Go "Blu"

MAX MEDIA R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE)/HAMPTON ROADS, VA is adding BRITTANY “BLU” UZZELL for middays, starting today (10/10).

WVBW Brand Manager TONE HOLLYWOOD said, “I’m excited about adding BLU to 100.5 THE VIBE. Her sound, energy and quick wit will make her an awesome personality in the 7 cities.”

MAX MEDIA HAMPTON ROADS Pres./MM KEITH BARTON said, “We are extremely excited to have BRITTANY join 100.5 THE VIBE and the MAX MEDIA family. Her passion for this industry and the community is what really makes her a special on-air personality.”

BLU said, “I am extremely excited about this opportunity! The team here has high energy and a love for radio that I appreciate. I’m looking forward to making some noise in the 7-cities.”

MAX MEDIA’s five-station group also includes Country WGH-F (97.3 THE EAGLE), AC WTWV (92.9 THE WAVE), Sports WVSP (ESPN RADIO 94.1) and Business Talk WGH-A-W265EF (MONEY TALK 1310 and 100.9)/VIRGINIA BEACH.

