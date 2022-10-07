Hundreds Descend On Memphis

ST. JUDE RESEARCH HOSPITAL’s annual COUNTRY CARES SEMINAR got underway last night (10/6) at the PEABODY HOTEL in MEMPHIS, attracting hundreds of attendees from Country radio, NASHVILLE record labels, related industries, and just over a dozen Country artists. After two years of hosting the gathering virtually as a result of the pandemic, it was the first such in-person meeting for the group since 2019.

After a day of hospital tours and sessions designed to aid radio stations in their efforts to raise money for ST. JUDE through radiothons and other events, the seminar continues TONIGHT with a ‘60s-themed party. More sessions are on hand for TOMORROW, including ones hosted by iHEARTMEDIA’s GATOR HARRISON and "GET REAL" podcaster and entertainment correspondent CAROLINE HOBBY before the three-day event concludes with its annual “Angels Among Us” dinner and show.

Artists attending this year are: GEORGE BIRGE, BRELAND, MACKENZIE CARPENTER, TIM DUGGER, JADE EAGLESON, HANNAH ELLIS, JORDAN HARVEY, KIMBERLY KELLY, KAMERON MARLOWE, MEGHAN PATRICK, SHANE PROFITT, RESTLESS ROAD, JOSIAH SISKA and MARYNN TAYLOR.

Look for more coverage here on MONDAY, including the recipient of the Angels Among Us Award, given annually to an artist for their commitment and service to the hospital’s mission.

Through the Country Cares program, Country radio has been raising money for the hospital since 1989. It has become one of the most successful radio fundraising events in the U.S, with nearly 200 radio stations across the nation participating. The program raised nearly $50 million last year. Find more info at MusicGives.org.

