Beefing Up Podcasting

SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Non-Commercial KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES is bringing in GINA DELVAC, who is leaving SPOTIFY to lead KCRW’s new Podcast Audience Lab, and ARNIE SEIPEL, who comes to KCRW from NPR where he was Deputy WASHINGTON Editor in charge of national politics coverage, taking over the station’s news division.

DELVAC said, “We’re going to take the best of what KCRW already does every day, and bring best-in-class audio experiences to the many neighborhoods that make SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA great. We’ll curate the sounds and stories that matter most and be in direct engagement with the communities that drive our culture forward. We want to hear your stories, reflect your experience, and share it with the world.”

