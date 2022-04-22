-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio September '22 Ratings Today
by Charese Frugé
October 20, 2022 at 2:06 PM (PT)
NIELSEN AUDIO SEPTEMBER '22 Ratings out TODAY for COLUMBIA, SC, GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, SPRINGFIELD, MA, and TOLEDO. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming MONDAY, 10/24, SEPTEMBER '22 Ratings for COLORADO SPRINGS, DES MOINES, MOBILE, SPOKANE, and WICHITA.