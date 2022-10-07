Home Again

MACDONALD GARBER Top 40 WKHQ (106 KHQ)/TRAVERSE CITY-PETOSKEY, MI welcomes former night jock ARTIMIS back to the family, this time at the other end of the day, doing morning drive.

ARTIMIS broke the news to fans FRIDAY (10/7) on FACEBOOK, writing "I’m excited to announce starting Monday you can hear me on 106 KHQ in Northern Michigan as I will be taking over the KHQ Morning Show! Big shout out to the KHQ family for the opportunity! The circle of life is complete!"

ARTIMIS succeeds BILL "BROADWAY" BERTSCHINGER, who exited in AUGUST (NET NEWS 8/31). His previous stops include MIDWEST (former) Top 40 WLMI (i92.9)/LANSING, MI and TOWNSQUARE Rhythm WRCL (CLUB 937)/FLINT, MI.

« see more Net News