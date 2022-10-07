Sterling (Photo: Cara Robbins)

Electronic violinist, dancer, and artist LINDSEY STERLING has released a CHRISTMAS album, SNOW WALTZ, via CONCORD RECORDS. In addition to the album, LINDSEY also released a new video for the focus track “Snow Waltz," which features the light-hearted side of CHRISTMAS and being home for the holidays. Stirling dances her way through a snowy room full of presents, CHRISTMAS trees and a feast-filled table. Click here to watch it.

STERLING said, “Celtic was always my favorite music to play when I was younger; the rhythms felt way more exciting to me than the classical music you tend to perform in violin lessons. As I was choosing songs for the album, ‘Joy to the World’ really spoke to my Celtic soul, and it was so much fun to put together something that bounces so quickly from major to minor and back again.”

The fourteen-track album will be released on vinyl on NOVEMBER 18th. Click here to listen.

« see more Net News