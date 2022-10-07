Bernie McGuirk

BERNARD McGUIRK, the longtime WABC/NEW YORK morning man, who passed away last THURSDAY (10/6) after a long battle with prostate cancer (NET NEWS 10/6), will be put to rest this week, with visitation taking place today at CHRISTOPHER T. JORDAN FUNERAL HOME in ISLAND PARK, NY, from 2-5p (ET) and 7-9p (ET).

The funeral will take place tomorrow (OCTOBER 11th) at 11:30a (ET) at ST. IGNATIUS MARTYR R.C. CHURCH in LONG BEACH, NY, followed by his final resting place of ST. PATRICK'S CEMETERY in HUNTINGTON, NY.

WABC offered its thoughts and prayers with the McGUIRK family. More information to follow on BERNARD’s tribute show honoring his life and long-standing career at the station.

