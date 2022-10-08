(L-R): Red Street Co-Owner/Chairman Dan Crockett, Lovelace, King, Jay DeMarcus

NASHVILLE-based RED STREET RECORDS has launched a publishing division, RED STREET PUBLISHING, signing industry veteran KELLEY LOVELACE as its flagship writer. RED STREET PUBLISHING will be helmed by Sr. Dir./A&R KELLY KING and Dir./Publishing and A&R HARRISON SOKOLOFF.

In addition to signing LOVELACE, the new venture has acquired songs from his catalog. The GRAMMY-nominated writer has 17 #1 hits to his credit, with songs recorded by BRAD PAISLEY, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, JASON ALDEAN, LUKE BRYAN, KENNY CHESNEY, KEITH URBAN, RASCAL FLATTS, SHERYL CROW and others.

“I’ve known KELLEY for years,” said RED STREET co-owner JAY DEMARCUS. “His talent, work ethic, and success speaks for itself. On top of it all, you won’t find a better human being. I’m proud to have him join our RED STREET family.”

Added LOVELACE, "I couldn't be more excited to enter into this creative journey with RED STREET. JAY DEMARCUS is a great leader with such a positive energy, and he has put together an incredible creative staff with the ever so talented KELLY KING and HARRISON SOKOLOFF. I’m more motivated than ever to create and see what we can build together."

