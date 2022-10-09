-
A$AP Rocky Lands Spot In New 'Need For Speed Unbound' Video Game
by Pete Jones
October 10, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Hip hop artist A$AP ROCKY has nabbed a spot in NEED FOR SPEEDS's newest video game, UNBOUND. ROCKY makes a cameo as an in-game leader in a featured segment.
In addition to his music career and burgeoning video game highlights, ROCKY has been dating RIHANNA since 2021 and the couple recently added a baby boy to their family. (NET NEWS 5/19)
You can check out A$AP ROCKY in the NEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND trailer.