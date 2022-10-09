West (Photo: Liam Goodner / Shutterstock.com)

KANYE WEST has run afoul of TWITTER and INSTAGRAM following what some are calling an anti-Semitic post from WEST. TWITTER has removed content and locked WEST's account and INSTAGRAM has removed the controversial content and restricted WEST's account.

BUZZFEED has more on WEST and TWITTER's action here, while NBC NEWS has details on INSTAGRAM and WEST here.

