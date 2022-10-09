-
Twitter Shuts Down Kanye West And Instagram Restricts Account After Anti-Semitic Rant
by Pete Jones
October 10, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
KANYE WEST has run afoul of TWITTER and INSTAGRAM following what some are calling an anti-Semitic post from WEST. TWITTER has removed content and locked WEST's account and INSTAGRAM has removed the controversial content and restricted WEST's account.
BUZZFEED has more on WEST and TWITTER's action here, while NBC NEWS has details on INSTAGRAM and WEST here.