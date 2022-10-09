Benefit Gala

THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION (LLF) held its 30th anniversary of the annual LIVING LEGENDS AWARDS GALA on FRIDAY (10/7) at the TAGLYAN CULTURAL COMPLEX in LOS ANGELES.

The sold-out benefit evening was hosted by SERVICE BROADCASTING Urban KKDA (K104)/DALLAS, COMPASS MEDIA syndicated DEDE MCGUIRE of DEDE IN THE MORNING. This year’s Honorary Chairpersons were MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK's TT TORREZ and BY STORM ENTERTAINMENT's WAYNE BARROW.

Chairman DAVID C. LINTON said, "After a pandemic hiatus, the 30th THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION INC Gala was our best ever. Everyone from SYLVIA RHONE, JON PLATT to JOHNNY GILL came out to salute CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, SLIM & BABY from CASH MONEY , SHARON HEYWARD and our other great honorees. Once again DEE DEE MCGUIRE did an outstanding job as our hostess, the addition of DJ BATTLECAT gave the evening a party atmosphere. Most importantly we raised a record amount to continue our good word of philanthropy helping those with financial difficulties when their careers are over and funding for our scholarship program to help students at HBCUs."

Founder/Chairman Emeritus RAY HARRIS added, "It is humbling to know that I approached JERRY BOULDING of URBAN NETWORK with establishing THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION. An organization to honor and give financial assistance to those in need. Here we are still standing some 30 years ago. I want to thank the past chairman, presidents, officers, board members who have given their time without remuneration for their time and dedication. TODAY the organization stands stronger than ever under the current leadership. I only wish JERRY could be here to see its evolution."

Music Exec./Board Member AZIM RASHID commented, "THE LIVING LEGENDS 30TH ANNIVERSARY gala was the epitome of a perfectly crafted coming of age celebration. The room filled with multi-generational executives, artists, entrepreneurs and supporters of LLF sent a message that the organization is not just necessary but ESSENTIAL to the continued growth and sustainability of Black Entertainment Executives."

