JENNY GOERTZEN departed her role as Promotions Mgr. at SUMMITMEDIA’s WICHITA, KS cluster on FRIDAY (10/7). The cluster includes Country KFDI.

Prior to joining SUMMMITMEDIA in 2018, GOERTZEN held the same position for THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY for three years, and before its sale to SCRIPPS, was Promotions Coord. and Sales Asst. for JOURNAL BROADCAST GROUP in the market.

She shared her news on FACEBOOK, writing, “I’m closing the door on a life chapter today. After 16 years in radio, I'm making a change! To HR to be exact. I'm excited to join the BLUESTEM COMMUNITIES family starting next week. These last 16 years have been a wild crazy ride filled with ups and downs and everything in between, and I'm thankful for it ALL. I'm thankful for new opportunities to grow. And I'm thankful for all the memories I'm taking with me.”

