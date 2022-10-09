New Strategic Partnership

JAYSON PROMOTIONS and PROJECT LIVE have formed a strategic partnership, combining JAYSON PROMOTION’s event consulting and talent buying services with PROJECT LIVE’s entertainment marketing and festival producing team. The new venture will be JAYSON ENTERTAINMENT GROUP.

In addition, PROJECT LIVE's founders, AARON GREEN and JOEL BEICHLER, have taken a substantial ownership stake in JAYSON ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, and will be opening a satellite office in Northeast OHIO.

Founded in 1983, JAYSON PROMOTIONS produces concerts, fairs, and festivals throughout the U.S. Established in 2009, PROJECT LIVE is a entertainment consulting and production company. It started THE COUNTRY FEST in 2010, which has grown to be one of the largest privately owned Country music festivals in the nation. In 2019, PROJECT LIVE launched its second festival, NEON NIGHTS, which celebrates ’80s and ’90s Country icons.

GREEN and BEICHLER said in a joint statement, “The announcement of this partnership with JAYSON PROMOTIONS has been one of the greatest honors of our careers. We have been clients of theirs for over a decade, and have built multiple successful events with them. JIMMY JAY, JERRY [DAVIS] and PAT [POWELSON] at JAYSON are really like family to us, and our team felt it was a natural progression to join them. JIMMY JAY is a legend in the entertainment industry, and we are looking forward to helping him and his team serve their existing clients while bringing some of our own entertainment strategies to the table.”

JAYSON PROMOTIONS' JAY and DAVIS added, “We are thrilled to enter a partnership with the PROJECT LIVE PARTNERS. AARON and JOEL, along with their staff, have proven themselves as great businessmen growing THE COUNTRY FEST and NEON NIGHTS to very successful events. We feel their expertise in digital marketing as well as their 10-plus years of producing their festivals will bring additional resources to the company, enabling us to better serve our clients. There are no two finer men than JOEL and AARON, and we are excited about partnering with them to create and grow the JAYSON ENTERTAINMENT GROUP.”





