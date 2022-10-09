Free Radio Webinar

BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP will host a free webinar on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13th, entitled “Join the Conversation: The Incredible NOW! Radio Success Story – Part II.” It will take place at 10a (PT)/1p (ET)/7p (CET). The webinar will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN, and Partner, P1 MEDIA GROUP, KEN BENSON. It will feature VP/Programming, NOW! RADIO, MARK HUNTER, and Dir./Programming, PATTISON MEDIA, CANADA’s largest western-based media company, ROSS WINTERS.

HUNTER programmed 102.3 NOW! RADIO EDMONTON for 10 years, driving ratings and billings success which continues today. He is currently a Sr. Programmer for PATTISON MEDIA, working mostly in Metro markets including CALGARY, WINNIPEG, and BRITISH COLUMBIA. WINTERS pre3viously served as National PD for CORUS ENTERTAINMENT, one of the largest groups in CANADA, and spent time as a researcher and consultant before joining PATTISON MEDIA as Dir./Programming in 2015.

In the 30-minute webinar, HUNTER and WINTERS will continue the conversation with their unique take on programming successful radio stations today, and the power of doing things differently. Click here to register for the event.

