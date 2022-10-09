Sia

One of the more improbable paths to the top of the MEDIABASE Hot AC chart has come to fruition this week, as SIA’s 6-year- old song,“Unstoppable,” from her RCA RECORDS album ”This Is Acting” has lived up to its name and scores the # 1 spot on the chart.

The song hit its viral stride this past spring, while at the same time becoming an anthem for numerous high profile causes. CRUSH MANAGEMENT VP/Promotion ERIK OLESEN reached out to AUDACY WWBX (MIX 104.1)/BOSTON OM (and company format guru) STEVE SALHANEY about putting the song into research and the rest is history.

10 months later, the song is:

#1 at Hot AC

#1 on the AC audience chart!

#19 at Top 40 +1111 and the #5 Greatest Gainer

The #9 Most Played song at All Formats!

And almost 60 million in audience!

OLESEN told ALL ACCESS, “It’s been a magical ride that is not done yet, but it’s just a great song that has familiarity, data, and inspiration, and the inspiration is what separates it from a lot of the other songs on the radio. It makes a difference with listeners of all ages and genres. Big thanks to our clients at radio for giving us the time to tell our story and all of my friends that have helped spread the story of this song.”

