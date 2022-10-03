Swindell Dominates The Chart

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist COLE SWINDELL and his WMN promotion team for holding the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country chart for a second consecutive week with "She Had Me At Heads Carolina.” The single hangs onto the top spot (and its bullet) in its 17h week on the chart, increasing, by 192 spins over last week’s total.

There is little movement in the chart’s top five this week. MORGAN WALLEN remains in the #2 spot with “You Proof.” LUKE COMBS’ “The Kind Of Love We Make,” a prior chart-topper, remains at #3, and TYLER HUBBARD’s “5 FOOR 9” holds steady at #4. New to the top five is INGRID ANDRESS’ “Wishful Drinking” with SAM HUNT, which ascends from #5.

Rounding out the top 10, THOMAS RHETT’s “Half Of Me” with RILEY GREEN rises 7–6. JACKSON DEAN’s “Don’t Come Lookin’” is up from 8-7. BAILEY ZIMMERMAN’s “Fall In Love” ascends from 9-8. LUKE BRYAN is up 10-9 with “Country On,” and JELLY ROLL enters the top 10 with a one position rise for “Son Of A Sinner.”

Four of the top 10 records (DEAN, ZIMMERMAN, JELLY ROLL, and HUBBARD as a solo artist) are debut singles.

