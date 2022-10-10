Minaj (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

The UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA/BERKELEY has a class on their SPRING 2023 schedule featuring NICKI MINAJ. "NICKI MINAJ: Hip-Hop and Feminism" is a semester-long class discussing MINAJ's influence on hip-hop and how her impact connects to social structures and hip-hop feminism.

When hearing of the course, MINAJ commented on the course announcement on TWITTER, saying she would "love to stop by".

« see more Net News