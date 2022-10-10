Jacobs

In his latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES Pres. FRED JACOBS takes a dive into whether or not radio has left the business of "appointment listening". Citing FILM HOUSE's THE BIRTHDAY GAME campaigns of years past and a recent article in MEDIAWEEK by FOXTEL MEDIA's DANIELLA SERHAN, JACOBS asks if "appointment listening" is a dead issue at radio and offers ideas on how to capitalize on opportunities to bring it back.

Check out the latest JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGY blog here.

« see more Net News