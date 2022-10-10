Davis (Photo: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com)

Music industry legend CLIVE DAVIS appeared on the latest episode of CNN's "WHO'S TALKING TO CHRIS WALLACE" SUNDAY (9/9) to talk about his discovery of WHITNEY HOUSTON and promote an upcoming biopic about the late superstar.

"I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY," the upcoming movie, is scheduled for a DECEMBER 21 release. The film stars NAOMI ACKIE as HOUSTON and STANLEY TUCCI playing DAVIS, who is serving as a producer of the film.

Catch a clip of DAVIS and WALLACE's CNN chat here.

