Clive Davis Tells CNN's Chris Wallace About Discovering Whitney Houston
October 10, 2022 at 5:29 AM (PT)
Music industry legend CLIVE DAVIS appeared on the latest episode of CNN's "WHO'S TALKING TO CHRIS WALLACE" SUNDAY (9/9) to talk about his discovery of WHITNEY HOUSTON and promote an upcoming biopic about the late superstar.
"I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY," the upcoming movie, is scheduled for a DECEMBER 21 release. The film stars NAOMI ACKIE as HOUSTON and STANLEY TUCCI playing DAVIS, who is serving as a producer of the film.
Catch a clip of DAVIS and WALLACE's CNN chat here.