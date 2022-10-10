This Year's Honorees

NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE and its Rock WONC/NAPERVILLE, IL have an nounced the winners of the 2021-22 JOHN DRURY AWARDS for high school radio broadcasters. The awards are named in honor of the longtime WLS-TV/CHICAGO news anchor.

The winners this year are:

Best DJ: CAITLIN FITZGERALD, TOWN OF BEDFORD/BEDFORD HIGH SCHOOL low power WBNH-LP/BEDFORD, NH

Best News Feature Story: AMAAN TARIQ and NOLAN RACHIELE, "Transgender Rights: May Hall," GLENBROOK SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL Variety WGBK/GLENVIEW, IL

Best Newscast: GAVE LAZARSKI, "WLTL News: MARCH 24, 2022," LYONS TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL's WLTL/LA GRANGE, IL

Best Specialty Music Show: EMMA CODEN and ELLI BOLSTER, "Favorite Songwriters," BLOOMFIELD HILLS HIGH SCHOOL Variety WBFH/BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI

Best Public Affairs Program: SOPHIE PROCK, "City Council Candidate Interviews," MERCER ISLAND HIGH SCHOOL Triple A KMIH (88.9 THE BRIDGE)/MERCER ISLAND, WA

Best Podcast: MATTHEW WALSH and MAGGIE FRANZ, "SO THAT'S WHY: Library Jacket," WLTL

Best Promo: NICK BERG, "WWPT Promo," STAPLES HIGH SCHOOL Variety WWPT/WESTPORT, CT

Best Public Service Announcement: WES BOWERS, "HALLOWEEN Safety," EAST VALLEY INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Alternative KVIT (THE PULSE)/CHANDLER-PHOENIX, AZ

Best Sports Play-by-Play: BRAYDEN CARROLL, NOAH LANCZ, and ANTHONY GERY, "HOMESTEAD at NORTH SIDE Basketball," SOUTHWEST ALLEN COUNTY SCHOOLS/HOMESTEAD HIGH SCHOOL Variety WCYT (THE POINT 91FM)/LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, IN

Best Sports Talk Program: DEVON JARVIS and JASON LESSIG, "SPORTS TALK: The NFL Draft." WWPT

Best Sportscast: FINN TAYLOR, "PULSE Spirts Update," KVIT

Best Radio Drama: MAGGIE HEFLIN and the LTHS Theater Department Students, "IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A Radio Drama (Part 2)," WLTL

Best Use of Social Media: WPPB INSTAGRAM, ANDERSON CAREER AND TECHNOLOGY CENTER's WPPB Best Website: WLTL.net, WLTL

Broadcaster of the Year: DEVON JARVIS, WWPT

« see more Net News