8 Stations, 2 Syndicated Shows Win

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) notified the winners in the Broadcast Awards categories TODAY (10/10) for its 56th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS, enlisting WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist ASHLEY McBRYDE to share the good news with each winning radio station and show with surprise, one-on-one calls. Wins were spread among eight stations and two syndicated shows, with no station winning in more than one category this year.

Winners in the artist categories will be revealed during the show’s live broadcast from NASHVILLE’s BRIDGESTONE ARENA on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9th on ABC, with hosts LUKE BRYAN and PEYTON MANNING.

Following are the broadcast winners.

BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Weekly National

“THE COUNTRY TOP 40 WITH FITZ” (CORY FITZNER) – HUBBARD RADIO

Daily National

“THE BOBBY BONES SHOW” (BOBBY BONES, AMY BROWN, “LUNCHBOX” DAN CHAPPELL, EDDIE GARCIA, “MORGAN #2” HUELSMAN, “RAYMUNDO” RAY SLATER, “SCUBA STEVE” STEPHEN SPRADLIN, “MIKE D” RODRIGUEZ, and “PHONE SCREENER ABBY” ANDERSON) – PREMIERE NETWORKS

Major Market

“THE ANDIE SUMMERS SHOW” (ANDIE SUMMERS) – WXTU/PHILADELPHIA

Large Market

“JIM, DEB & KEVIN” (JIM DENNY, DEBORAH HONEYCUTT and KEVIN FREEMAN) – WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS

Medium Market

“NEW COUNTRY MORNINGS WITH NANCY AND WOODY” (NANCY WILSON and AARON “WOODY” WOODS) – WHKO/DAYTON, OH

Small Market

“THE CAT PAK MORNING SHOW WITH BRENT AND MEL” (BRENT LANE and MEL McCRAE) – WYCT/PENSACOLA, FL

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

Major Market: WYCD/DETROIT

Large Market: WSIX/NASHVILLE

Medium Market: WUSY/CHATTANOOGA, TN

Small Market: WKXC/AUGUSTA, GA

Entries for Broadcast Personality of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings, community involvement and biographical information. Candidates for Radio Station of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings, community involvement and format leadership.

CMA members who are full-time, on-air personalities and CMA member radio stations in the UNITED STATES and CANADA were eligible to submit entries, which are judged by a panel of broadcast professionals, representing all market sizes and regions.

