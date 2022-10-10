No Surprise Here

The new format at CUMULUS News-Talk KGO-A/SAN FRANCISCO is, as widely expected and teased on-air in stunting since the plug was pulled on the News-Talk format last week, Sports betting talk as 810 THE SPREAD. Sister Sports KNBR-A-F and KTCT-A PD KEVIN GRAHAM will also serve as PD of THE SPREAD, which will air an all-syndicated lineup with BETQL NETWORK programming including BETQL DAILY, YOU BETTER YOU BET, and BET MGM TONIGHT, plus CBS SPORTS RADIO's JIM ROME and CBS SPORTS RADIO programming at night.

VP/Market Manager LARRY BLUMHAGEN said, “810 THE SPREAD joins our sports brands KNBR 680AM/104.5FM and 1050 KTCT for a trifecta of dynamic sports content across four signals and streaming everywhere. We are excited about this new chapter and look forward to serving the BAY AREA’s passionate sports fans in an incomparable way.

“This is a bittersweet day for us, as it’s hard to say goodbye to the legendary KGO, which has been a part of listeners’ lives for so many years. We want to thank all the people who have been a part of KGO’s historic run these many years -- and the listeners who loyally tuned in to the station. Times change, and we must change with them.”

GRAHAM added, “810 THE SPREAD will be the BAY AREA's best bet for sports fans and sports betting enthusiasts, and we are pleased to introduce sports-betting radio to our community. The station will feature a lineup of expert personalities that deliver unique sports talk and sports betting insights that entertain, inform, and engage, along with CAL Football and Basketball as well as select professional and college sports play-by-play events. While 810 THE SPREAD will feature specific gambling information, we believe our entertaining presentation will make it a favorite for all BAY AREA sports fans and a perfect complement to the legendary KNBR and KTCT. With its addition, it truly shows CUMULUS’ commitment to the BAY AREA as ‘The Sports Leader’!”

Sports gambling is not yet legal in CALIFORNIA, and two ballot measures to legalize sports betting there are trailing in polling as elections loom.

« see more Net News