The T3R TEXAS REGIONAL RADIO REPORT will hold its 13th annual TR3 TEXAS REGIONAL RADIO MUSIC AWARDS on MONDAY, MARCH 27th, 2023. The live music show will be in a new location this year, the TEXAS LIVE! complex adjacent to GLOBE LIFE FIELD in ARLINGTON, TX. The event draws the biggest TEXAS Country stars and radio personalities from across the state, and surprise performances.

The weekend will kick off with a worship service at TEXAS LIVE!, followed by the T3R TEXAS REGIONAL RADIO's FUTURE FACES SHOW at the PBR COWBOY BAR inside TEXAS LIVE! FUTURE FACES artists for 2023 will be announced soon.

The BRANDON JENKINS MEMORIAL SONGWRITERS award will also be presented, and is named in memory of the RED DIRT legend who passed away in 2018.

The awards are fan- and industry-voted, with more than 60,000 votes cast each year in three rounds of voting. Nominations will begin this FALL.

