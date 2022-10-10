Ramone

HALL COMMUNICATIONS AC WROZ (FUN 101.3)/LANCASTER-YORK-HARRISBURG PD RONNIE RAMONE has returned to CUMULUS MEDIA as PD for AC WTCB (B106.7) and Classic Hits WOMG/COLUMBIA, SC. RAMONE, who spent 14 years at FUN 101.3 and previously served as PD/host at CUMULUS' Rhythmic AC WWKL/HARRISBURG, replaces STEVE MCKAY, who exited in AUGUST (NET NEWS 8/12).

VP/Market Mgr. TAMMY O’DELL said, “I am excited to welcome RONNIE RAMONE to our team at CUMULUS/COLUMBIA. RONNIE's vast experience in the adult contemporary format will elevate our brands on both B106.7 WTCB and 98.5 WOMG as well as bring fresh, new ideas to our listeners and clients."

RAMONE added, "I am beyond excited to join the CUMULUS MEDIA team in COLUMBIA, SC, under the leadership of Market Mgr. TAMMY O'DELL. For years I've watched the company grow dynamically and bring in top-notch programmers. I look forward to creating engaging content, building passionate listenership, and growing the brands' unique identities through digital and social platforms."

