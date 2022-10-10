iHeart Freebies Back On Top

MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser chart for OCTOBER 3-9 saw iHEARTRADIO promos return to the top spot after a week in third place, leapfrogging repeating second-place finisher PROGRESSIVE, with last week's leader, promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, falling to third place.

Promos for iHEART's "THE HAPPINESS FORMULA" podcast with psychologist BARRY SCHWARTZ eked into the top 10; INDEED and ZIPRECRUITER remained in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The top 10 this week:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #3; 79204 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 51513)

3. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#3; 51067)

4. INDEED (#4; 50815)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 40777)

6. LOWE'S (#15; 34404)

7. SWIFFER (#7; 32870)

8. VICKS (#9; 32182)

9. U.S. DEPT. OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES (#11; 30445)

10. THE HAPPINESS FORMULA PODCAST (--; 28056)

