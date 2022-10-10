Mr. Snake

DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Rhythmic AC KMVA-KZON (HOT 97.5 & 103.9)/PHOENIX has added market veteran SUPER SNAKE to its new lineup for nights. SUPER SNAKE has hosted at stations like KNRJ, KAJM (MEGA 104.3), KKFR, KZZP, and the old KZON in the PHOENIX market.

Pres./CEO JEFF TRUMPER said, "HOT 97.5 & 103.9’s mission to be 'The Rhythm of The VALLEY' just landed the 'Voice of The VALLEY' and we can’t be more excited. Adding SUPER SNAKE to the newly rebranded HOT should only strengthen the early ratings success we’ve seen since our relaunch in JULY 2022."

SUPER SNAKE is starting off his tenre at HOT with a parody election "campaign," "Vote for HOT." He said, "Election campaign ads could use some excitement and a more inclusive message. That’s the kind of energy you’ll hear during my show every weeknight! A vote for HOT, is a vote to support local radio again in ARIZONA. Let’s make radio great again!"

