URBAN ONE's iONE Digital Division has appointed DANIELLE BROWN VP/Cross Platform Client Services for ONE SOLUTION. She'll be responsible for managing, growing, and developing long-term cross-platform accounts. In her recent past, BROWN held leadership positions at BET/VIACOMCBS, ESSENCE COMMUNICATIONS, and TIME Inc.

iONE Digital Chief Revenue Officer TIFFANY NASRALLA said, "I'm thrilled to have DANIELLE join URBAN ONE's cross-platform team, ONE SOLUTION. She has a proven track record of client relationship success and an unwavering commitment to building positive rapport and cohesiveness across brand and agency partners. She is an excellent addition to our talented group of executives. With DANIELLE in place, we will continue growing our brand footprint, serving our community with excellence, and are equally excited to elevate and take our partnership opportunities to new heights."

BROWN added, "How you live your life is your best ministry. I've spent my life and career being me…joyfully humanizing and enlightening people from all walks of life on the fabulousness, beauty, and complexities of being a Black woman – unapologetically and with pride.

"URBAN ONE is the most trusted source in the Black Community that informs, entertains, and inspires. Our missions are aligned! I am beaming with gratitude and excitement because I get to work with such a smart team. I look forward to creative collaboration and developing innovative opportunities rooted in service, giving back to the community, and impact for our brand partners using all URBAN ONE platforms. Together we will truly celebrate and honor our audiences; the communities who help our businesses thrive."

