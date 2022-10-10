Lake

BRANDON LAKE has partnered with EVAN and JENNY OWENS, founders of REBOOT RECOVERY in NASHVILLE, to provide immediate help to those battling depression, anxiety, and other mental health struggles at LAKE's concerts.



Concertgoers can scan a QR code during the concert to receive a free copy of OWEN’s new book, "Healing What’s Hidden: Practical Steps to Overcome Trauma. They'll also be able to visit a booth where local licensed counselors are available for immediate help.



"In my lifetime, I've never experienced more opportunity to cave under the weight of anxiety and depression," reflected LAKE. "I believe it's important that we are real, honest, and raw about the mental battles we face-that we bring them into the light so God can remind us of who He is and who we are. I believe we need honest songs, but we also need warfare songs to come against those attacks that try and keep us from being everything GOD wants us to be and from living truly free. Freedom has been purchased, but we need reminders that it is our inheritance and the reality we can live in daily through Him who set us free."

« see more Net News