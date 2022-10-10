McCoy

Veteran programmer MICHAEL MCCOY has announced his upcoming departure from STEPHENS MEDIA/ROCHESTER, where he has been OM for the past two years. MCCOY plans to return to his hometown of PHOENIX to be closer to his 89-year old father, AL MCCOY, who marks his 50th year as play-by-play announcer for the PHOENIX SUNS - the longest reigning radio play-by-play voice in the NBA.

MCCOY said, "My experience in ROCHESTER overseeing multiple formats has been an incredible growth experience. I want to thank VP/Programming BOB THORNTON, GM MIKE NINNIE and the staffs of WARM 101.3, FICKLE 93.3 and 94.1 THE ZONE. I’ve agreed to help with the transition over the next 30 days and to stay on in afternoons remotely from PHOENIX through the end of the year."

The 35-year radio vet will be seeking a programming home in the Valley Of The Sun in either Top 40, HAC or AC and is also open to consulting opportunities nationwide. Hit him up at radiomccoyokc@yahoo.com.

