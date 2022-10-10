Weekly Blog Available

This week’s CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP blog makes the case for using AM/FM radio and digital in conjunction with each other for positive campaign effect. New research from NIELSEN shows why a blend of digital ad platforms and AM/FM radio is one of the most powerful combinations in media. Some of the largest studies ever conducted on advertising effectiveness have found that as the number of media platforms utilized increases, effectiveness and sales effect grows. Key points covered in the blog are:

• Advertising Research Foundation: Spending across multiple platforms delivers greater ROI than any single platform

• World Advertising Research Center (WARC): The greater the number of media platforms, the greater the marketing effectiveness

• Nielsen: Reach is the strongest media sales driver and the foundation of media effectiveness

• Nielsen Scarborough: Digital and AM/FM radio work so well together because their audience profile is very similar

• Campaign reach grows +13% to +20% when digital (online video and social) is added at a 20% increase to an AM/FM radio plan

• AM/FM radio is a reach accelerator: Campaign reach soars +27% to +94% when AM/FM radio is added to a digital-only plan at a 20% budget increase

• The greatest reach increase comes from adding AM/FM radio to small digital budgets

• Nielsen Media Impact: Campaign reach explodes when AM/FM radio is introduced into a TV and digital media plan

Click here to read the blog.





