The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has promoted MADDY STESSMAN into the new role of Dir./Artist & Industry Relations, Board Administration & Governance, rising from a Manager position with that department. She joined the ACM staff in 2016 following an internship there. The company has also made five new hires.

KATIE OZEL has joined as Mgr./Finance, MICHAEL STERN comes aboard as Office Manager at the Academy's new NASHVILLE headquarters, MALLORY PAPA is the new Coord./Marketing and Social Media, BRITTANY UHNIAT has joined as Coord./Content & Creative and SALLY BISHOP as Asst./ Marketing and Communications.

OZEL previously spent four years as a senior accountant at ASURION. STERN joined ACM in JANUARY after an internship with its events team.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add so many passionate and enthusiastic members to our team, especially as we open the doors to our new headquarters office here in NASHVILLE,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. "The impact of these new and elevated staff members has already been felt at ACM PARTY FOR A CAUSE and ACM HONORS, and will continue to help bridge the sectors of our community and ensure a bright and successful future for the Academy, our members, and the Country music industry.”

