Hit That Perfect Beat

BEATPORT has unveiled a new "Party Mode" feature in its BEATPORT DJ and BEATSOURCE DJ platforms, offering what it calls latency-free, connected DJ sessions with up to four DJs at once from anywhere in the world.

BEATPORT GROUP SVP/GM ROMAIN POUILLON said, "The Party Mode feature for BEATPORT and BEATSOURCE DJ web apps is bringing a new era of collaborative DJing. Whether DJs want to communicate with their fans in new and innovative ways, prepare for a gig, teach or learn the fundamentals of DJing, or simply play, socialize, and bond with friends over their shared passion for music discovery and DJing, Party Mode will provide accessibility to all of these."

See a tutorial for BEATPORT here and for BEATSOURCE here.

