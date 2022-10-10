(L-R): AEC’s Dasher, McBride, Richlynn Group’s Richardson, Thomas and Herndon (Photo: Richlynn Group)

McBRIDE & THE RIDE have signed deals with ACTION ENTERTAINMENT COLLABORATIVE (AEC) for booking and the RICHLYNN GROUP for publicity and marketing. AEC's JIMMY DASHER will represent the band for all booking requests, and THE RICHLYNN GROUP's KATE RICHARDSON will serve as lead on PR and marketing.

The '90s Country band behind hits "Love On The Loose, Heart On The Run," “Sacred Ground,” and "Going Out Of My Mind" has reunited with all three original members, RAY HERNDON (vocals/guitar), TERRY McCBRIDE (vocals/bass) and BILLY THOMAS (vocals/drums), and are gearing up for their first new EP in nearly 30 years. The trio is currently touring, and their first new single from the upcoming EP will be released NOVEMBER 4th, via INGROOVES.

DASHER said of the signing, “As excited as I've been to make the move to AEC myself, I know it’s going to be a perfect fit for TERRY, RAY, BILLY, and the whole crew. I’m thrilled about this next chapter with AEC and THE RIDE.”

RICHARDSON added, “The '90s are back and so is MCBRIDE & THE RIDE! We are so thrilled to run with this new music, reconnect the band with their original fans, and introduce them to a whole new generation of Country lovers. I’ve been a longtime fan, and can’t wait for people to hear the killer new music from the trio.”

