May 11, 2023

HOLLYWOOD & MIND, a venture which focuses on the entertainment industry and mental health, will hold its inaugural tentpole event MAY 11, 2023, at the BEVERLY HILLS campus of founding sponsor UNITED TALENT AGENCY (UTA). The event coincides with MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH and will bring together mental wellness experts with executives and talent across music, film, TV, digital, sports and other sectors for an intersectional day of conversation, performance and networking to foster collaboration and catalyze action to help destigmatize mental health.

HOLLYWOOD & MIND is the brainchild of veteran entertainment journalist CATHY APPLEFELD OLSON, who through the years has spoken with some of the most prominent artists, performers and industry executives about their own mental health struggles and approaches to solutions.

APPLEFELD OLSON noted, “As we continue to grapple with the growing mental health crisis in this country and around the world, the entertainment industry is in a unique position to amplify conversation, reduce stigma and effect measurable change. Up until now, the intersection of entertainment and mental health has been disjointed, with no coalition to gather stakeholders, share learning, incubate ideas and foster collaborations. HOLLYWOOD & MIND is a formal expression of the need and willingness for both mental health professionals and the entertainment industry to come together to provide a powerful platform for discussion. We are thrilled to be having our in-person launch event on UTA’s beautiful campus.”

UTA Partner and Head/SOCIAL IMPACT, RENE JONES added, "Mental health is an important issue for the UTA FOUNDATION’s social impact efforts. That’s why we are so proud to be a founding sponsor and host of this inaugural event with HOLLYWOOD & MIND. It is important to be part of a forum that discusses the problems and creative solutions for the entertainment industry.”

