NEW ORLEANS PELICANS guard CJ MCCOLLUM has launched a podcast for ESPN. "THE CJ MCCOLLUM SHOW" posted its first episode on THURSDAY (10/6) with teammate BRANDON INGRAM as the first guest.

MCCOLLUM, who formerly hosted "PULL UP WITH CJ MCCOLLUM" at CADENCE13 and majored in journalism at LEHIGH UNIVERSITY, will post new episodes weekly on THURSDAYS.

