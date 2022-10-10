Bohannon

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that JIM BOHANNON's last day on his 10p-1a (ET) weeknight WESTWOOD ONE show will be this FRIDAY (10/14) and that fill-in host and "THE MARK LEVIN SHOW" Associate Producer and AUDACY News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA weekend host RICH VALDES will take over the show the following MONDAY.

BOHANNON, 78, an inductee into the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME and the NAB BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME, has hosted the late night show at WESTWOOD ONE since 1993 after being a regular guest host on LARRY KING's show. He also hosted the syndicator's "AMERICA IN THE MORNING" in 1984-2015. ALL ACCESS expects a formal announcement of BOHANNON's departure to be forthcoming shortly.

