Promoting Healing

To highlight National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WCFB (STAR 94.5)/ORLANDO along with Urban WJGL-HD2-W291CI-FM (POWER 106.1) and R&B WOKV-HD2 (HOT 99.5)/JACKSONVILLE will host “Healing After Domestic Violence” forums.

The forums will be held on OCTOBER 13th in ORLANDO and OCTOBER 21st in JACKSONVILLE at each radio station’s performance studio.

COX MEDIA GROUP Dir./Branding & Programming ELROY SMITH said, “This is such a personal, sensitive, and emotional subject matter to tackle as a radio station. However, if we claim to be the community-oriented people’s station in Florida, we must address life issues that affect our listeners. If we can impact one person who is internally crying to be rescued from abuse, we’ve done our job.”

