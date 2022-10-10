Musical Chairs (And Non-Musical Chairs, Too)

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA PUBLIC RADIO's BLUE RIDGE PUBLIC RADIO is swapping the formats of its two regional networks, News-Talk BPR NEWS and Classical BPR CLASSIC.

Overnight on OCTOBER 31st, News-Talk programming will move to the 13 stations presently carrying BPR CLASSICAL, based at Class C3 WCQS/ASHEVILLE, NC and including WFQS/FRANKLIN, NC, WMQS/MURPHY, NC, and several translators, while Classical will move to Class A WYQS/MARS HILL and its six translators in ASHEVILLE and other towns plus WCQS-HD2. The move puts the NPR affiliate's spoken word programming on the stations with stronger coverage of the mountainous terrain and Classical on the weaker set of stations.

