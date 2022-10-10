Debate

HEARST TELEVISION News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE and sister NBC affiliate WBAL-TV will air a MARYLAND Gubernatorial debate at 7p (ET) on WEDNESDAY (10/12).

Democrat WES MOORE and Republican DAN COX will debate before a panel moderated by WBAL-TV anchor JASON NEWTON and featuring representatives from MARYLAND PUBLIC TELEVISION (MPT), NBC O&O WRC-TV (NBC 4)/WASHINGTON, the BALTIMORE BANNER, and THE AFRO at MPT studios in suburban OWINGS MILLS, taped at 2p for playback at 7p.

“The production and broadcast of this debate on both WBAL-TV and WBAL NEWSRADIO is an important part of our COMMITMENT 2022 political coverage,” said Pres./GM DAN JOERRES. “Putting all of our broadcast and digital sources to work to bring voters across the state this Gubernatorial debate is a major part of our continuing efforts to help them make informed decisions on election day,” he concluded.

