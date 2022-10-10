Coming Soon

CHRISTOPHER O’BRIEN, the former WYSP & WMWX PHILADELPHIA, XM SATELLITE RADIO, MARK DRISCOLL PRODUCTIONS Imaging Director and current CCO at SABEAN MEDIA released the trailer for his audio documentary "Happy Accidents - The Mark Driscoll Story.”

Radio legends including SCOTT SHANNON, LEE ABRAMS, JOE CIPRIANO, RANDY WEST, MEL PHILLIPS, BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE, TIM SABEAN, BILL HENNES, JEFF CRAWFORD, CHIO, RUBY CHEEKS, ALLACCESS President JOEL DENVER, and may other radio professionals contributed to the project.

"Happy Accidents - The Mark Driscoll Story" debuts Friday October 21st here.

You can view the trailer here.

