McCreery (foreground) with Owen (Photo: ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)

TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS’ SCOTTY McCREERY was honored with the “RANDY OWEN Angels Among Us Award” by ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL on SATURDAY night (10/8). The award was bestowed by its namesake, ALABAMA band frontman RANDY OWEN, during the dinner and show that closed out the three-day annual COUNTRY CARES SEMINAR, attended by hundreds of people from Country radio and the NASHVILLE music industry. OWEN, McCREERY and CRAIG MORGAN then performed at the dinner, playing a mix of hits and newer material.

The Angels Among Us Award recognizes an artist each year for their outstanding commitment and service to the hospital’s mission of finding cures and saving children. McCREERY, along with his wife, GABI, has been a champion for ST. JUDE since 2014. Among other initiatives, the couple appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud” in 2018, and donated their $25,000 winnings to the hospital.

The couple is expecting their first child, a son, in early NOVEMBER, and at a press conference just prior to SATURDAY night’s award presentation, the singer was asked how he thinks impending fatherhood will change his perception of ST. JUDE. McCREERY became emotional, telling ALL ACCESS and other media outlets, “I think I’m going to be that much more passionate about supporting them and wanting to help these families going through that, because I can’t imagine it. I think I will be amping up my support, if anything, for St. Jude."

“It is a tremendous honor to receive the Angels Among Us Award from ST. JUDE,” McCREERY said earlier in a prepared statement. “The patients and families here have been an inspiration to me, just as I know they are to so many other Country artists as well. With continued support from Country radio and our loyal listeners, who pitch in to play their part for this wonderful cause, we can make a difference together by helping ensure that no family receives a bill from ST. JUDE for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. That’s a beautiful thing to me, and I’m happy to lend my voice in support of such an amazing cause. And then to receive this award from the legendary RANDY OWEN himself is a moment I’ll treasure always.”

Past recipients of the Angels Among Us award include namesake OWEN, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, LADY A, JAKE OWEN, BRAD PAISLEY and DARIUS RUCKER.

