Totoian

ALL ACCESS is passing along the information about a celebration of life for former record exec RICH TOTOIAN who passed away recently (NET NEWS 6/27/22).

Set aside SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16th at 2p (ET) for this event to honor RICH at the PARK CITY MUSIC HALL IN BRIDGEPORT, CT. Click here for more information.

And to get a sense of what RICH was all about, please check out his close friend RON FARBER’s recollections of some of the fun experiences that many enjoyed with RICH over the years, by clicking here.

