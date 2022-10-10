New Friendsgiving Special November 23-27

PREMIERE NETWORKS will present an exclusive THANKSGIVING special for Country radio hosted by Country artist and AFTER MIDNITE radio show host GRANGER SMITH. The four-hour, barter-free AFTER MIDNITE FRIENDSGIVING SPECIAL with SMITH will be highlighted by conversations with Country stars and celebrities including MAREN MORRIS, LUKE COMBS, LUKE BRYAN, THOMAS RHETT, KANE BROWN and others, who will share their favorite holiday foods, family traditions and more.

The radio special will also feature a mix of chart-topping and holiday-themed songs. THE FRIENDSGIVING SPECIAL is available to affiliates and open markets to air anytime from NOVEMBER 23-27.

Interested stations should contact PREMIERE NETWORKS’ Affiliate Sales department at Affiliates@PremiereNetworks.com.

« see more Net News