Advertising Week NY Panel

ADLARGE will kick off ADVERTISING WEEK NEW YORK's "Future Is Female" with a discussion about the current state of women's voices in podcasting and why brands should take notice. The session, “What She Said: How Women in Podcasting Are Changing The Game For Brands'' takes place MONDAY, OCTOBER 17th, on the BOARDROOM STAGE at 10:10a (ET), featuring four successful entrepreneurs with a broad range of experience in the media world.

Led by a formal introduction from ADLARGE Co-CEO and co-founder CATHY CSUKAS, and moderated by ADLARGE SVP/Marketing & Insights DONELLE BROWN, the session features four CEOs & founders including EDITAUDIO CEO/founder STEPH COLBURN; "Financial Feminist" podcast host and HER FIRST 100K founder/CEO TORI DUNLAP; CBS-TV journalist and GOOD TROUBLE PRODUCTION founder REENA NINAN,, and HGTV "Good Bones" host and TWO CHICKS AND A HAMMER co-founder/owner MINA STARSIAK-HAWK

Said ADLARGE's CSUKAS, “Our company is focused on fulfilling the demand we see in the marketplace. By supporting women in podcasting, brands have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate their own growth while illuminating important conversations. More female creators mean more female audiences and more ad revenue flowing into the industry.”

« see more Net News