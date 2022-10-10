HARDY (Photo: Ryan Smith)

BIG LOUD RECORDS’ HARDY will join the previously announced MORGAN WALLEN and MIRANDA LAMBERT as a headliner for the 2023 PEPSI GULF COAST JAM, set for JUNE 1-4 at FRANK BROWN PARK in PANAMA CITY BEACH (NET NEWS 8/24). Sky boxes, side stage, Super VIP, and all parking passes are already sold out for 2023, and a limited number of VIP pit passes are still available, but organizers are encouraging fans to secure tickets quickly.

Exec. Producer RENDY LOVELADY said, “My publicist won’t allow me to cuss to express how excited we are about how this lineup is coming together. We’ve already sold more tickets – way more tickets – than any year this far out from the festival, and I can’t wait to see what happens when our Jammers hear about HARDY and the rest of our lineup!”

PEPSI GULF COAST JAM COO MARK SHELDON added, “We’re incredibly excited about the addition of HARDY to this already amazing lineup. We are also tempering this exciting news and the incredible response we’re having to next year’s festival with the fact that many of our friends and neighbors are dealing with the aftermath of this awful hurricane.”

« see more Net News