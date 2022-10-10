Lineup Announced

HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3)/PHOENIX has five holiday concerts lined up for DECEMBER 8th, 11th, 12th, 13th, & 14th. ALT AZ 93.3 is bringing "THE UGLY SWEATER HOLIDAY PARTY" to the MARQUEE THEATRE for all five nights.

This year’s lineup includes:

12/8 - lovelytheband

12/11 - THE STRUTS

12/12 - THE INTERRUPTERS/ALMOST MONDAY

12/13 - SILVERSUN PICKUPS/WILDERADO

12/14 - STORY OF THE YEAR

KDKB APD/MD DUSTIN CARLSON said, "Really excited for our lineup this year! Huge thanks to MARQUEE THEATRE and all the bands, their agents, and labels, who all helped pull together the biggest UGLY SWEATER series yet!"

Tickets are on sale now for all five shows. ALT AZ listeners are invited to put on their ugliest sweater and come party with the station. Unpack all the presents here.

